Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Tests Positive For COVID-19 A Day After Fainting Mid-speech

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while addressing a gathering at a rally in Vadodara, fainted on stage on Sunday. He was rushed to Ahmedabad and admitted into UN Mehta Hospital where he is being monitored under a 24 hour observation period.

Gujarat CM tests positive for COVID-19

On Sunday night, a sample was also taken to conduct a COVID-19 RT-PCR test. The results which came on Monday showed that the Gujarat CM has tested positive for the virus. Rupani will be kept in quarantine for 14-days and will be treated for the Coronavirus.

As of now, the hospital has released a health bulletin where it is stated that Rupani is stable. As per the protocol, Rupani will not be allowed any visitors and twice a day there will be health check-ups done to study his condition with regards to COVID-19 and also his overall health. As per the protocol, the ministers of state will also have to undergo COVID-tests and anyone who has come in contact with the Chief Minister will also have to get tested.

Meanwhile, several political leaders have expressed their wishes to the Chief Minister. On Sunday night, PM Narendra Modi had had a telephonic conversation with Rupani.

CM @VijayRupaniBJP ji has displayed resolute determination over the past many months in leading Gujarat to effectively mitigate COVID-19.



I pray for his strength and good health. I am confident he will overcome the coronavirus quickly. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 15, 2021

As per sources, contact tracing will be done and everyone who came into contact with Rupani will be also tested. In the video where he was seen giving his speech, the CM is not wearing a mask. Earlier, several political leaders had tested positive for COVID-19 after carrying out rallies in large numbers and not wearing a mask in public rallies.

