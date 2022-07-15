Gujarat: Coast Guard Rescues 2 Women, 1 Child Stranded In Floods Amid Incessant Rainfall

The Coast guard saved two women and one child trapped in floods, amid intense rainfall in the Toran village of Navsari in Gujarat. They were later taken to a safe location in an aircraft, as per the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

In another operation in Gujarat, pounded with rains for the last few days, ICG, at the request of the Commissioner of relief, Gandhinagar, in a joint operation with NDRF saved the lives of six people amid adverse weather conditions in Golvad, Fadvel & Chikhali Taluka.

A video shared by ICG on Twitter displayed a person being to be evacuated, with the man being strapped with a belt and thereafter airlifted to a safe location.

On request from the Commissioner of Relief, #Gandhinagar & in coordination with NDRF @IndiaCoastGuard helicopter evacuated 06 precious lives in inclement weather from Golvad, Fadvel & Chikhali Taluka. Rescued persons recovered during flash floods near #Kaveri river banks. pic.twitter.com/tbAz0rsFXj — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 14, 2022

On July 11, the ICG saved 16 lives by airlifting the stranded people trapped at the banks of the river Ambika, Valsad due to inclement weather using the Chetak helicopter.

In a swift & quick operation, the @IndiaCoastGuard Air Station #Daman immediately launched the #Chetak #helicopter and rescued 16 precious lives. All personnel were stranded due to flash floods on the banks of river Ambika in Valsad district caused by incessant rains. pic.twitter.com/ISqkLBk4o9 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 11, 2022

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits flood-affected areas

Earlier on July 13, CM Patel met the people affected due to the floods in the Navsari district. Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with CM Bhupendra Patel and assured all help as heavy rains caused floods and derailed the lives of people, causing damage to life and property. HM Shah also informed that the Gujarat administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out rescue and relief work for the people stranded in floods.

Gujarat has received 18 inches of rainfall in just four hours on Monday, causing a situation of flash floods in many parts of the state. The State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said, 31,035 people were shifted to safer places, with 21, 094 still living in relief camps established by the respective district administration and 9,941 people brought back to their homes after the rain waters receded.

He further informed that 18 teams of NDRF are operational in Gujarat with two teams on standby. The rains have significantly improved the water levels of the storage tanks with 30 of them filling up to 70 percent of their total storage capacity. The state's largest Sardar Sarovar dam has filled up to 48 percent of its total capacity.