Gujarat College Students Develop Hybrid Motorcycle That Runs On Both Petrol & Electricity

VVP Engineering College students in Gujarat's Rajkot have created a motorcycle that runs on both gasoline and electricity.

Gujarat Hybrid Motorbike

Image Credits: ANI


With fuel prices on the rise, most people are hesitant to go behind the wheel of their vehicles. However, VVP Engineering College students in Gujarat's Rajkot have now come up with a solution. The students created a motorcycle that runs on both gasoline and electricity.

The fully charged vehicle can run up to 40 km/hr

The driver merely toggles a switch on the handlebar to go from gasoline to electric batteries or vice versa. According to the students, by using one unit of power for 17 paise, the completely charged bike can run up to 40 km per hour.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Maniar, Dean of Mechanical Department said,  "The main reason for developing this is that Fuel prices are skyrocketing. There are many issues with e-vehicles like a high price, slow charging, etc. So we thought of a vehicle that can run on both."

Four different batteries have been added by the students. The battery requires six hours to fully charge and has a top speed of 40 kilometres per hour, Dr Maniar contributed to the conversation. There are a number of electric two-wheeler manufacturers but none of them produces vehicles with hybrid configurations. The rider of this hybrid bike will be able to choose between running the bike on battery or on gasoline, as two different switches have been provided in the vehicle for the same.

The Gujarat government issued a new policy last month to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the state. The Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 provides for a subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 50,000 for three-wheelers, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh for cars.

Class 10th student develops electric bike during pandemic

In related events, during the pandemic, a class 10 student from Karnataka's Belgaum district built an electric bike all by himself. On a single charge, the vehicle can travel about 40 kilometres.

The concept is similar to super sports vehicles like the McLaren P1, which can run on either gasoline or electricity. However, it is unknown whether the student's bike battery pack charges while in petrol mode.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image- @ANI/Twitter

