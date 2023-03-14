Gujarat Congress Takes Out Foot March Demanding JPC Probe Into Alleged 'Adani Scam'

The Opposition Congress in Gujarat on Monday took out a foot march in Ahmedabad to press for its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the alleged "Adani scam" and to "expose" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the issue.

Congress leaders took part in the foot march (padyatra) as part of the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo" campaign of the party and claimed the country is concerned about policies being pursued by the BJP, but the government is busy helping industrialist Gautam Adani.

"There is widespread poverty, high unemployment, economic inequality,...and instead of giving relief to people, they are being made to suffer due to rising prices of essential commodities like flour and oil," Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor told mediapersons.

"Due to policies of the BJP government, bread and employment have become hard to come by for many. Telia Rajas (a reference to industrialists), who gave crores of rupees as funds to the BJP during elections, are looting the people of Gujarat," he said without naming anyone.

Veteran party MLA Amit Chavda said a large number of people also joined the march to support the demand for a JPC probe into the "Adani scam", which the Congress alleged, has been caused by the Central government's "crony policy".

"The 'Haath Thi Haath Jodo' yatra was taken out to highlight rampant unemployment, widespread paper leak cases, massive malpractices in government recruitment drives, scams, economic plight of farmers, and ever-increasing atrocities on women," said the Congress legislature party leader in the state.

The Congress stands shoulder to shoulder with victims of the "divisive" agenda of the government which wants to divert people's attention from crucial issues, Chavda claimed.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani group of "stock manipulation and accounting fraud". The diversified conglomerate has denied allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".