Gujarat Conman Sentenced To 170 Years Of Imprisonment For String Of Crimes

The Sagar Court has sentenced a conman, accused of cheating around 34 people to the tune of Rs 72 lakhs with 170 years of rigorous imprisonment. The accused Nasir Mohammad alias Nasir Rajput has been sentenced to 5 years of jail in each of 34 cases and will be serving the jail term one after the other. Not only this, a fine of Rs 10,000 per complainant, amounting to Rs 3.4 lakh has also been imposed on him. Further, if he doesn’t pay the fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of 6 months in each of 34 cases. Advocate Rambabu Rawat argued in the case on behalf of the government.

As per information, the incident took place in August 2020, wherein the accused defrauded around 3 dozen people on pretext of setting up a garment factory in the Bhainsa village of Sagar city. According to the statement given by the victims, accused Nasir Mohammad (65), a resident of Tapi district, Gujarat had come to their village a year ago. While residing in the village, he increased his interaction and very quickly became friendly with the villagers.

Accused conned 34 people by luring them to invest in his garment business

The victims stated that accused Nasir once told them that he had sold his bungalow in Gujarat for Rs 85 lakhs, and with that amount he would set-up a garment factory in Bhainsa village. To gain the trust of the villagers, he even showed them his bank passbook, having the entry of Rs 85 lakhs. Further, he lured the victims to become his partner saying that he has a good network in Vietnam and Dubai, and he would supply the clothes in these countries.

In the hope of becoming a partner in the garment factory and to earn a hefty amount from the business, the victims gave the accused their hard earned money in the name of investment. But, even after taking money from the victims, Nasir didn’t set up any factory in the village. Moreover, he moved to another locality, away from the village. When the victims went up to him and started pressing him for their money, he even absconded from there with his family.

Further, on the complaints of the victims, a case was registered at the Cantt police station of Sagar City and investigation was initiated. The accused was later arrested from Kalaburagi district of Karnataka in December 2020. During the hearing of the cases, the accused was found guilty and was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment in each of the 34 cases.