Gujarat COVID Crisis: Govt Cuts RT-PCR Test Rates By ₹200; New Oxygen Plants To Be Set Up

To help the citizens of the state, the Gujarat government on Monday slash prices of RT-PCR test rates at private laboratories from Rs 1,100 to Rs 900. The announcement comes to execution from today, informed Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Monday. Gujarat is recording more than 11,000 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The Deputy CM informed that if the tests are getting conducted by calling the person at home then the charge for it will be Rs 900.

"If a laboratory assistant is called at home or at the hospital to collect samples through RT-PCR test, the charges will be Rs 900 with effect from Tuesday, added Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Charges for going to the laboratories for tests have also been slashed from Rs 800 to Rds 700, informed Deputy CM. He went on saying that to cover the oxygen shortage, the state-run hospitals across Gujarat, including civil hospitals in Ahmedabad will get Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator plants. The Government of Gujarat has also conducted lakhs of tests free of cost, according to the Deputy CM.

"Till now, the state government alone conducted 40.99 lakh RT-PCR tests and over 1.19 crore antigen tests free of cost," added Deputy CM Patel.

No lockdown in Gujarat for now

The Government of Gujarat has decided not to impose any lockdown for now. The Government added that the experts have suggested that it is not certain if a lockdown will help the situation in any way to break the chain of COVID-19. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel feared a state-wide lockdown will lead to job loss on a large scale. Experts have suggested that if COVID-19 protocols are followed like wearing masks, hand-sanitizing, and social distance then a lockdown is not needed. However, it was also marked that a lockdown does help in breaking the chain of transmission but it also causes a huge job loss.

Gujarat COVID-19 cases

The state reported 11,403 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours with 117 deaths. The state currently has 4,15,972 total COVID-19 cases. A total of 5,494, people have died in the state so far.