Gujarat: Crematorium Workers Allege Discrimination In Vyara; Not Allowed To Meet Family

In a shocking incident of COVID apathy, several workers from a crematorium in Gujarat's Vyara village in Tapi district, on Thursday, alleged discrimination by villagers. Speaking to ANI, one of the workers - Kawasik Kumar said that the villagers do not allow him to fill water or meet his family out of fear of the virus. Kumar stated that inspite of filing a complaint, no action has been taken.

Gujarat crematorium workers face discrimination

Gujarat | Several workers from a crematorium in Vyara allege discrimination in villages. "I'm not allowed in my village due to this work. They don't let us fill water, nor do they let me meet my family; filed complaint but to no avail. I've to live here,"Kawasik Kumar said(20.05) pic.twitter.com/IJo1ZsEPjV — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

On May 13, Gujarat government has extended govt benefits to crematorium workers, declaring them as frontline workers. These benefits include an Rs.25-lakh compensation to the kin in case of death. The benefits will be effective retrospectively, from April 1, 2020, when the Coronavirus pandemic began.

In April, amid an onslaught of COVID fatalities, metal structures of furnaces at some crematoriums in Surat started melting or breaking as they are being used round-the-clock due to the rush of bodies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 16 gas-based furnaces at the Kurukshetra Crematorium and Ashvini Kumar Crematorium were operating 24X7 to cremate bodies in Surat, leading to maintenance issues. The metal frames of gas furnaces, on which the bodies are kept, and chimneys were melting or breaking because of overheating and excessive use as temperatures reaches up to 600 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat extends night curfew, relax daytime restrictions

The Gujarat government on Thursday extended night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 36 cities of the state till May 28 to stop the spread of coronavirus infections. However, daytime restrictions were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 am to 3 pm. Following a direction by the Centre, the state government also notified mucormycosis or black fungus as pandemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

All shops, shopping malls, restaurants, roadside vendors, shopping complexes, hair cutting salons, beauty parlours and other business activities can be conducted from 9 am to 6 pm. All shops barring those selling essential items and medicines were not allowed to open, while offices were allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Schools, colleges, tuition classes, multiplexes, auditoriums, public parks, assembly halls, spas, gyms and all entertainment places will remain closed till May 28. Social, religious, political or educational gatherings will remain prohibited. At weddings, number of guests can not exceed 50, while at funerals a maximum of 20 people will be allowed.