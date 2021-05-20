Gujarat Declares Black Fungus As Epidemic; Urges Hospitals To Follow ICMR Guidelines

As 'Black Fungus' cases rise across India, Gujarat has also declared Mucormycosis or Black Fungus as an epidemic on Thursday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has directed all the government and private hospitals & medical colleges to follow the Union Health Ministry as well as ICMR guidelines for the screening, diagnosis and treatment of the disease. This comes after the Health ministry urged states to declare Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

As per the guidelines, the treatment of this fungal infection requires a multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye surgeons. ENT specialists. General Surgeon, Neurosurgeon and Dental Maxillofacial surgeon etc.

States declare black fungus under Epidemic Act

Maharashtra reported the highest - 2000 cases and 90 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1163 cases. Madhya Pradesh has reported 281 such cases and 27 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (73 cases, 2 deaths) and Telangana (60 cases). Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana have notified Black fungus as a disease under the Epidemic Act currently in force in all states, to let patients avail treatment under govt insurance

NHRC Directs Health Ministry To 'act Urgently' Over Black Fungus Deaths

As more than 3,000 people in various states have died due to black fungal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Union Health Ministry to take appropriate action as deemed fit and submit a report on the issue to the complainant within eight weeks.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status.

