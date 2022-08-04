Gujarat: Divyang Children From Surat To Prepare 2,000 Rakhis For BSF Personnel

In order to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Divyang children in a school in Gujarat’s Surat are making rakhis for the defence personnel serving at the Indian borders. The trainer of the school Mona Bhaidaswala informed news agency ANI that the children of the school have been making festival goodies on the occasion for the last 15 years. This year the school has received an order for 2,000 rakhis that will be sent to the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF).

“For the last 15 years, they have been making Rakhi and other items for different festivals. They bring up the results as they are shown. They will create whatever you show to them with utmost sincerity and dedication,” the trainer was quoted by ANI as saying.

The trainer also informed that the students of the school are also given stipends for the work they do. Also, with such kinds of activities being conducted, the children are involved in co-curricular activities. She further added that despite being Divyang, the children are also receiving vocational training.

Informing about the process of how she trains the children to prepare rakhis, Bhaidaswala said, “Firstly I provide training to the teacher, who in turn, teaches the kids to make perfect rakhis. We collect raw material, which is often easily available in this institution, and then collectively make our children work on it by bringing the required material from the market.”

The rakhis are being made for the personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the India-Pakistan international border so that they too can celebrate the festival while being on duty.

This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11 to acknowledge the bond of love between siblings. On this day, a sister ties a thread on the wrist of her brother as a symbol of her unconditional faith in him and of her prayers for his long life. While, in return, the brother promises to keep her happy always and protect her from all troubles. According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month of the Hindu year.