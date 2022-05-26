Gujarat: DRI Seizes 56 Kgs Of Drugs From Container Near Mundra Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Thursday has informed that it has seized 56 kilograms of cocaine from a container near the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district. However, the value of the seized contraband has not been revealed by the DRI as of now.

The seizure of the drugs took place after the DRI received specific inputs following which a team of officials searched the container. The container arrived at the Mundra port some time back from a foreign country and has since been then kept at the Container Freight Station nearby, a DRI official said. Upon searching the container, the DRI's team found 56 kgs of the highly addictive drug cocaine. It was hidden inside imported items, the official said without revealing further details.

The latest drug seizure comes a month after the DRI recovered 260 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,500 crore following a raid at a container station near the Kandla port in Kutch. The Kandla drug bust was a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). As per sources, the security forces had seized over 265 kg of Heroin and the counting was ongoing at the time to ascertain the exact figure.

It was further revealed that the market price is said to be about Rs 1,500 crore in the international market. Sources also revealed that the drugs were recovered from 17 containers. Back then, officials suspected that this was the same modus operandi of the Mundra port drug bust wherein a whopping 2,988.21 kgs of Heroin was recovered by the DRI.

Heroin worth Rs 21,000 Cr seized from Mundra Port

Earlier on September 12, 2021, the DRI seized 2,988.21 kg (almost 3 tonnes) of Heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port. As per reports, the Heroin was imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and was declared as 'semi-processed talc stones' originating from Afghanistan to be shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat. The drugs were packed in plastic pipes painted to resemble bamboos. The narcotics were meant to be taken to Delhi, and afterwards, to other states, especially Punjab.

A couple- Machavaram Sudhakar and his wife Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaisali, were arrested by the DRI in the case on September 17. The DRI also arrested Coimbatore resident Rajkumar P the following day, on September 18. The National Investigating Agency later filed a chargesheet against 16 accused persons in the case. The agency has propounded that the accused - Mohammad Hasan Hussain Dad and Mohammad Hasan Dad (both Afghan Nationals) and some other co-conspirators had links to banned terror organisations based in Pakistan.