Gujarat Drug Haul: 265kg Of Afghan Narcotics Recovered From Kandla Port; WATCH

In a major drug bust, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized Afghan drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore from Kandla port. According to sources, the security forces have seized over 265 kg of Heroin and the counting is ongoing to ascertain the exact figure. The market price is said to be about Rs 1,500 crore in the international market.

Sources have revealed that the Afghan drugs were recovered by the Gujarat ATS and DRI in 17 containers from the Kandla port. Officials are suspecting that this is the same modus operandi of the Mundra port drug bust wherein a whopping 2,988.21 kgs of Heroin was recovered by the DRI.

Mundra drugs case: Heroin worth Rs 21,000 Cr seized

On September 12, 2021, the DRI seized 2,988.21 kg (almost 3 tonnes) of Heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port. As per reports, the Heroin was imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and was declared as 'semi-processed talc stones' originating from Afghanistan to be shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat. It came packed in plastic pipes and was painted to resemble bamboos. The narcotics were meant to be taken to Delhi, and afterwards, to other states, especially Punjab.

A couple- Machavaram Sudhakar and his wife Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaisali, were arrested by the DRI in the case on September 17. The DRI also arrested Coimbatore resident Rajkumar P the following day, on September 18. The National Investigating Agency, on Monday, March 14, 2022, had filed a chargesheet against 16 accused persons in the case. The agency has propounded that the accused - Mohammad Hasan Hussain Dad and Mohammad Hasan Dad (both Afghan Nationals) and some other co-conspirators had links to banned terror organisations based in Pakistan.

“It also surfaced during the investigation that the proceeds of crime were channelled back to foreign entities with the help of co-conspirators through hawala channels for terror-funding purposes of Pakistan-based terror outfits for use in anti-India activities,” NIA revealed in a statement.

