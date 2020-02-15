Gujarat Edu Minister Refuses To Comment On Bhuj Period-shame Case, Says 'I'll Talk Later'

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Saturday refused to comment over the horrific incident of period-shame in a college in the state's Bhuj district. The education minister shrugged off Republic TV's Priyanka Sharma who followed him till his car and said, "I will talk about it later."

Gujarat CM breaks silence

Almost 36 hours after the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was finally forced to break his silence over it. Republic TV confronted the Gujarat Chief Minister on Saturday while he was getting into his car.

After Republic TV's Priyanka Sharma followed him as he and his security made their way to the convoy, the Chief Minister finally responded after having taken his seat. He said, "The government has taken strict action. An FIR has been lodged and a police complaint has been filed. We have taken the strictest action possible."

Read: BIG: Gujarat ATS nabs 1993 Mumbai serial blast accused Munaf Halari on Pakistani passport

The Bhuj incident

Around 68 girls of Bhuj district in Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute were made to strip by their principal to prove whether they were menstruating. The most disgusting part is that this was all done to make sure that the 'menstruating women' did not go to the temple.

The principal of the college, Rita Raninga, further allegedly justified this sexual assault and said that she needed to "find out who was lying about their period and entering the temple even while menstruating."

Read: Bhuj College period-shames students; appalling strip-test enrages parents

Hollow statements

The trustee of the college went on to give hollow statements about the incident and put the onus on the hostel staff for such acts. He said, "We make sure that girls get equal opportunity and get to study. We condemn what happened and our authorities will look deeply into it and make sure that whoever is responsible is punished."

Meanwhile, NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Friday stated that they have already started enquiry and police is on the ground working with the girls.

Read: Bhuj College Period-shame case: FIR lodged against principal, warden & supervisors

Read: Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates new Gujarat RSS headquarter building



