Gujarat: Eight students test COVID-19 positive at tuition centre in Surat

Surat, Oct 16 (PTI) Eight students of a tuition centre in Gujarat's Surat city tested COVID-19 positive after testing of samples, an official said on Saturday.

A student, who was regularly attending classes at this tuition centre, had tested coronavirus positive on October 7, following which all the 125 students were tested. Out of them, seven samples tested positive, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health), Ashish Naik.

The tuition class has been sealed as a precautionary measure, he said.

This is the second time in October that COVID-19 cases were reported from an educational institution. A private school was shut temporarily after some students tested positive early this month.

Surat city has so far reported 1,11,669 coronavirus positive cases and 1,09,975 recoveries, with a recovery rate of 98.48 per cent.

A total of 1,629 COVID-19 patients have died so far in Surat, as per the latest bulletin released by the municipal corporation. PTI Cor KA NSK NSK

