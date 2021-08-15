Gujarat Extends Night Curfew Till August 28 In 8 Major Cities; Check More Details Here

To curb the spread of coronavirus, the Gujarat government has extended the night curfew for another 13 days. The state will observe a night lockdown from 11 pm to 6 am in eight major cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh. Earlier on August 1, the Vijay Rupani-led government announced August 15 as the last lockdown date. Because of the current situation and looming danger of the third wave, the state government is forced to implement COVID-19 appropriate restrictions. This time, the Gujarat night curfew will last till August 28.

COVID situation in Gujarat

The COVID-19 cases in Gujarat are on the decline. For the last few weeks, the infection cases in Gujarat have remained below 100. According to official data, the state recorded 25 new COVID-19 patients followed by zero death cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Gujarat has been tallied at 8,25,166, followed by 10, 078 fatalities.

Vaccination

Among the 4.93 crores eligible population, Gujarat has administered around 17% of people with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered a total of 3.98 crore vaccines so far. Among other states, Gujarat has managed to control the COVID-19 situation efficiently. In the last 24 hours, the state has administered 6.18 lakh COVID vaccine doses.

COVID situation in other states

COVID_19 cases in the neighbouring state of Gujarat are also low, as Rajasthan reported only 18 new cases with zero deaths in the last 24 hours. Madhya Pradesh recorded only 13 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded an increase in daily cases, as the number of cases in Maharashtra stood at 4797, followed by 130 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry, India reported 36,083 new cases in the last 24 hours with 37,927 recoveries. The active caseload has tallied at 3,853,336 and the current recovery rate stands at 97.36%. The vaccination drive in India has covered 54.38 crore people, and testing capacity has substantially ramped up to 49.36 crores.

