Gujarat: Father-son Duo Held For Celebratory Firing During Wedding Procession

A 41-year-old man and his father were arrested for allegedly firing in the air from a gun as a mark of celebration during a wedding procession in their village in Amreli district of Gujarat, police have said.

Press Trust Of India
Gujarat

The main accused, a farmer by profession, and his 63-year-old father were booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The gun licence was in the latter's name and his son was not authorised to use the firearm, a release by the Amreli police said.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at Moldi village in Savarkundla district.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, the accused can be seen firing in the air from his father's double-barrel gun when the wedding procession of a villager reached near his house. After the celebratory firing, the procession moves ahead.

After being alerted about the firing incident, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Amreli police swung into action and arrested the father-son duo for the violation of Arms Act, said the release, adding that the gun was also seized. 

