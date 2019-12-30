Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out In Kandla Port In A Chemical Factory

A blast has taken place in a chemical warehouse close to an Indian Oil refinery near Kandla port in Gujarat on Monday. Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway. It is being reported that an oil tanker caught fire and was a reason behind the blast. There were five people present in the immediate vicinity of that tanker.

Gujarat: A blast takes place in a warehouse of chemical storage tanks, near Kandla port and Indian Oil Kandla Refinery. Fire tenders present on the spot, firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/inpb2bKyHM — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

READ | Residents, Tourists Asked To Evacuate Australian Region As Fire Conditions Worsen

READ | Fire In PVC Market In West Delhi