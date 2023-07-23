Gujarat Flash Floods: Red Alert In State, Ahmedabad Airport Inundated | 10 Points

Gujarat has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days that has led to heavy inundation in several districts of the state. On July 22, a cloud burst reported in Junagarh created a flood-like situation, sweeping away cattle and vehicles in the way. Notably, yellow, orange and red alerts have been issued in a few districts by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) till July 24.

10 points

1. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, on July 22, canceled all his programmes and have dispatched four municipal teams along with 25,000 food packets from Rajkot to Junagarh.

2. Two companies of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) have also been deployed for rescue efforts in the district.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Waterlogging in various parts of Junagadh due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/VRGGI4u4DI — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

3. Heavy inundation has been reported in districts like Navasari, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Dwarka and Gir Somnath as well. The Ahmedabad airport is also flooded due to the rains causing inconvenience to the passengers. "Our teams are working round the clock to ensure a safe and comfortable journey," the airport authorities tweeted.

Shared by a friend who landed at Ahmedabad airport at 10 pm. #AhmedabadRain pic.twitter.com/WsP9YpvG2z — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) July 22, 2023

4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialed the Gujarat CM to take stock of the ground situation. "Spoke to Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendra Patel Ji, about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to the recent heavy rainfall. Ample numbers of SDRF and NDRF teams are available to help the people in need," Shah tweeted.

(NDRF team carrying out rescue operation in Kamliya Village, Gondal, Rajkot)

5. The IMD has issued a red alert for Junagarh, Jamnagar, Devbhumi, Surat, Kutch, Dwarka and Navasari.

6. An orange alert has been issued for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Amerili, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Kutch, and Gir Somnath. The yellow alert districts are Rajkot, Surendranagar, Vadodara and Dahod.

7. IMD scientist Abhimanyu Chauhan said there is a possibility of heavy rainfall on July 23. "During the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of South Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region. And some districts namely Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Valsad may receive extremely heavy rainfall also," he told ANI.

8. Although the water level has receded in Junagarh, more than 3,000 people have been shifted to safer places. Traffic has also resumed in the areas where the water level receded.

9. Two national highways, 10 state highways and 300 rural roads were closed in Gujarat on July 22 due to flooding.

10. "Our main focus now is towards cleanliness in the city. Junagadh city has around 600 cleaning staff, and we are getting another 400 from other districts," Junagadh Collector Anil Ranavasiya said.