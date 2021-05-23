Gujarat: Four Bodies Recovered With Life-jackets On, Suspected To Be ONGC Barge P305 Crew

Days after ONGC Barge P305 sank off the Mumbai Coast during Cyclone Tauktae, Valsad police on Saturday recovered four bodies with life jackets on, from the Gujarat coast. Three of the bodies were recovered from the Tithal beach and one body off the sea coast in Dungri taluka. The Valsad Police has also recovered two abandoned boats at Umargam which suggests that the bodies recovered are missing members of the Barge P305 crew who had tried to escape after it crashed into a rig off the Mumbai coast.

As per the latest tally, 20 people are still reported to be missing while at least 66 deaths have been confirmed. Out of the 261 personnel on board, 188 were successfully recovered by the officials. The police is carrying an aerial survey of the coastline in hopes to recover the bodies of the missing. Foot patrolling is also being carried out with details of the missing crew being exchanged between the Gujarat and Maharashtra Police.

ONGC Barge recovered

After a systematic search by the Indian Navy over the course of the last few days, Barge P305 which sank during Cyclone Tauktae was located on the seabed on May 22. Search and Rescue operations for the crew of Barge P305 and Tug Varapradha are being augmented by specialized diving teams onboard INS Makar (with Sonar) and INS Tarasa. The Navy also deployed specialized diving teams to boost the search and rescue operations (SAR).

"Barge P305 located on the seabed after a systematic search by INS Makar employing advanced side-scan sonar while the search for the missing person will continue through the night. So far, 66 mortal remains have been recovered. The SAR ops are continuing through the night," the spokesperson said.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and survivors of the P305 barge. Immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the 186 survivors of the sunk barge and Rs 2 lakh for the dead and missing persons' families.