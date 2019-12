A four-year-old was allegedly raped by an accused in Surat city of Gujarat when she had gone to watch Ram-Leela with his father. After the victim came home and told her parents about it, an FIR was filed with the Surat police, who appointed 12 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to look for the accused in the suspected locality, the Police Commissioner said. The accused was soon arrested, and further police interrogations are underway.