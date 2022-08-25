Last Updated:

Gujarat: Girl Stabbed To Death While Returning From Tuition, Two Held

An 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death on Thursday evening in Gujarat's Valsad district. Two suspects have been arrested and search is on for a third person.

An 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death on Thursday evening in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said.

Two suspects have been arrested and search is on for a third person, they said.

The incident took place at Dahad village in Umargam tehsil when the victim, a standard 12th student, was returning home on scooter from tuition.

"A youngster living near her house stopped her. He was apparently angry because he had seen her talking to another youngster. They had a heated exchange and the boy pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the stomach, legs and neck," said district Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Jhala.

The girl died on the spot.

Two of the suspects were nabbed by police and the area has been cordoned off to detain the third youngster, said SP Jhala. 

