Gujarat: Good Rain So Far Results In 207 Major Dams Having 60% Water Stock

The water stock in 207 major dams in Gujarat stands at 60% of storage capacity due to good rains so far this season, the state government said on Monday.

Of these 207 dams, the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river, considered the lifeline of Gujarat, currently has 2.11 lakh million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is 63.32% of its total storage capacity.

The remaining 206 dams have 3.24 lakh mcft water, or 58.13% of storage capacity, a state government release said citing Water Resources department data.

It said 35 of the 206 dams are 100% full, 41 are in the 70-100% range, 33 are in the 50-70% range, 41 have water between 25 and 50% of capacity and 56 dams have less than 25% storage.

A release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said Gujarat has so far received nearly 66% , or 561 millimetres, of the average annual rainfall of 850 mm.

The SEOC release said 28 of the state's 251 talukas have so far received more than 1,000 mm of rainfall, while 74 talukas have got between 500 mm to 1,000 mm this season.

The arid Kutch region has already received 116% of its annual average rainfall, followed by south Gujarat zone getting 80.47%, Saurashtra 60.69%, East Central zone 56.34% and north Gujarat 46.82%, the release added.

Image: Representative/PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)