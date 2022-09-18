Last Updated:

Gujarat Government Extends OPD Timings In State-run Hospitals By Two Hours

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that the timings of out-patient department (OPD) at state-run hospitals will be extended by two hours.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Gujarat

Image: PTI


The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that the timings of out-patient department (OPD) at state-run hospitals will be extended by two hours.

While the morning hours will remain the same from 9 am to 1 pm, the timings in the evenings have been revised from 4 pm to 8 pm, after the addition of two more hours, additional chief secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said in Gandhinagar.

Earlier, the OPDs in government hospitals functioned between 4 pm and 6 pm.

"The two extra hours in the evenings will help people to come for check-ups after finishing their work. Now instead of six hours, OPDs at all government-run hospitals and health centres will function for eight hours — four hours in the morning and four in the evening," Aggarwal told reporters.

READ | Gujarat: Congress trains guns on Kejriwal, calls him 'biggest liar' and his party 'most corrupt'

On an average, doctors attend to nearly 1.230 lakh patients in the six-hour period. With the latest extension, 35,000 more patients can be treated every day, he said.

READ | Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani sentenced to six months in jail in 2016 rioting case

In another announcement, Aggarwal said one relative or attendant accompanying a patient who is admitted will now be given meals twice a day at hospitals.

"While patients get meals in the hospital, the relatives who accompany them have to go out in search of food. Hence, we have decided to provide meals to one attendant twice a day," he said.

READ | Ex-Gujarat minister Chaudhary sent to 7-day police custody in Rs 800-crore dairy 'scam'

This will put an additional burden of nearly Rs 40 lakh on the government per day, the official said.

The government will rope in NGOs who wish to contribute towards this service for poor patients and their relatives, he said.

Persons above the age of 60 will be attended on priority basis at hospitals through separate queues at OPDs, case windows, physiotherapy centres, laboratories and medicine windows, he said.

Moreover, all government-run hospitals and community health centres will be asked to create separate wards for senior citizens. If that is not feasible, then at least two beds can be reserved for them, Aggarwal added. PTI PJT ARU ARU

READ | Singapore Dy PM embarks on 5-day India visit; likely to travel to Gujarat & meet CM Patel
READ | Gujarat: Thousands of govt employees join 'mass casual leave' stir in state over old pension scheme

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT