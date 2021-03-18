Gujarat Government Issues New Guidelines To Curb Rising COVID-19 Cases In State

The rising number of COVID-19 cases were discussed in Gujarat's state assembly wherein, several decisions were also taken with regards to the measures to curtail the number of rising cases. Specifically, the Minister of Education Bhupendrasinh Chudasama also made some announcements with respect to the Educational institutions.

School exams cancelled

Since a lot of schools were going to be carrying out examinations from Friday, all the exams have now been cancelled until further notice. This decision will be implemented in only selected major cities of the state of Gujarat, viz. Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

In fact, all of the classes that were being organised offline have also now been shifted online. All schools and colleges will remain shut till April 10 until further notice that will be given by the Government of Gujarat on the day itself. Speaking outside the assembly, Chudasama conveyed that this decision was taken with regards to the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

"We wanted to make sure that the students don't face any difficulties in this situation of the rising number of cases. Since the last fifteen days, there are also several numbers of cases that have increased in the larger cities of the State and thus this decision was taken in a meeting with all the top leaders, ministers and bureaucrats. This is why we will be starting the institutions again only after April 10. Till then, the state government will also be making decisions to control the COVID-19 situation. Till then we want to urge the institutes, to carry out the classes without any hiccups," Chudasama said.

Apart from the institutes, there were also several other measures that were taken by the Government which included suspending of the BRTS and AMTS services in the state as well. Also, another decision the government of Gujarat has taken is to incorporate a night curfew and extend the time of the curfew as well from 9 pm to 6 am. Apart from that, all recreational activities like gymnasiums, clubs, shopping malls will remain shut for the weekend as well.

(with inputs from agencies)