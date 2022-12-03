Gujarat Govt Files Affidavit In SC, Seeks Stringent Laws To Stop 'forced Conversion'

On the direction of the Supreme Court, the Gujarat government filed its affidavit, in connection with Bharatiya Janata Party leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay's plea against forced conversion on Saturday. The Gujarat government under the BJP, in the affidavit, cleared its stance that 'the right to freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion'.

"The said right certainly does not include the right to convert an individual through fraud, deception, coercion, allurement or other such means," the affidavit read. After ascertaining information from the states, the Centre has been asked to submit a detailed affidavit.

SC seeks detailed affidavit

BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay moved the SC earlier seeking stringent measures from the Centre to control religious conversion by intimidation, threats and monetary benefits. Moreover, he urged the apex court to ask the Law Commission of India to prepare a report as well as draft a bill in this regard. Later, he filed an application for direction to the Union Home Ministry to examine the root causes and effects of religious conversion. He also sought a review of rules for foreign-funded NGOs alleging their role in forced religious conversion.

Meanwhile, the Centre informed the apex court that it will take appropriate steps to stop forced religious conversions in the country. Acknowledging the examples of conversion highlighted by Upadhyay, it affirmed that the right of freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion. It also pointed out that Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana have legislation in place on forced conversion as law and order is a state subject.

While hearing the matter on November 28, an SC bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar directed the Centre to file a detailed affidavit on the issue after ascertaining information from states. Maintaining that there cannot be any forced conversion, it observed, “You file a detailed affidavit after obtaining the necessary information from the concerned States".