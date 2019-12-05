Gujarat: Govt Job Aspirants Protest Against Irregularities In Recruitment Exam

On the second day of protest by students on irregularities in the non-secretariat clerk examination, hundreds of students came out on the street of Gandhinagar and refused to leave. Their unanimous demand in the protest is that they want the government of Gujarat to cancel the entire examination that took place 70 odd days back. While there are several politicians who descended at the protest site, all students had been protesting and claiming that they only want their rights and not any politics that is being carried out. Leaders like Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mewani have now picked up the issue of the students and are now claiming that they will also sit with the students till the investigation is done.

'I will sit with the students till they get their rights'

Hardik Patel while sitting amongst the students had stated that he will sit with them till the investigating does not culminate. "Why is it even happening now that the Gujarat Government has not been able to ensure a safe and secure examination. There was a paper leak and it has been proved. What else is remaining to be seen? I will sit with the students till they get their rights," said Hardik Patel while talking to Republic TV.

Moreover, there was a meeting with Gujarat government authorities and one of the leader representatives who has now said that they are happy with an SIT being formed to investigate into the matter.Thirty-year-old Yuvraj Singh stated, "We will not be happy till there is something given to us in writing that there will be investigation and cancellation of the exam. There were too many irregularities. We are not from well off families who have too many contacts. The students are being taken for granted. We have given time to SIT till 5:00 pm on Thursday. Till then if they don't respond to this, we will have to sit further on this protest."

There are several students who had been detained yesterday in the same protest. The students have been sitting on the road of Gandhinagar and many also spent the night on the streets at the protest site. Hundreds, still refuse to leave. "we want our rights. Something that the government should have ensured, which they haven't. How much more proof is needed? If by today evening, they don't cancel the exam or else at least show some progress in the investigation, we will show them what students can do," said Rahul Sethi, a student protestor at the site.

Apart from this, Vadgaam MLA Jignesh Mewani has also threatened a walk to the Gujarat Assembly on December 9 when the assembly will be in session. Now all politicians also state that they will join the students' protest on December 9.

Meanwhile, the student leaders have also been called to meet Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who had earlier in the day given reassurance that this issue will be sorted out by given precedence to students. "We don't want anyone who carried out cheating or any other irregularities to benefit or take the students' jobs. We will see to it that a proper investigation is carried out into the matter," Rupani had shared with the media.

