Gujarat Govt Likely To Table Bill Against 'Love Jihad' On April 1 After UP & MP

After Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the Gujarat government is now likely to introduce a Bill against 'Love Jihad' on Thursday. The bill that was submitted in the state Assembly on Tuesday seeks to prohibit religious conversions which are forceful and deceiving. As per reports, the maximum imprisonment will be up to five years and if the case involves a minor or a person from the Scheduled Caste or tribal communities, the imprisonment will be up to seven years.

Last month, while addressing an election rally, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that his government will bring a law against “love jihad” to stop the “kidnapping” and conversion. The Chief minister said, "My government is willing to bring in a strict law against love jihad. We will not tolerate this act of kidnapping of Hindu girls,” Rupani said. “Women are being lured and converted. This new law is aimed at stopping such activities."

Rupani had announced on February 15, 2021, for the first time that the BJP government in the state will bring in such a law. BJP MLA Shailesh Mehta and the party’s Vadodara MP Ranjanben Bhatt had earlier called for a law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

UP's 'Love Jihad' Law

In February, The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021 replaced the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 promulgated by Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28, 2020. As per UP's anti-Love Jihad legislation, an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail apart from a hefty fine. Stricter penalties will apply as far as conversion of minors and women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is concerned.

'MP's Love Jihad Law'

In December last year, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet had approved the 'MP Freedom to Religion Bill, 2020'. prohibits religious conversion by financial 'allurement', fraudulent, and forceful means. Forceful conversions will attract a minimum penalty of Rs 25,000 and imprisonment of 1-5 years. Stricter penalties will apply as far as conversion of minors and women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is concerned.

