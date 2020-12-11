Gujarat Govt Mandates Online Approval For Wedding Amid COVID-19, No More Than 100 Allowed

The Gujarat government on Friday announced that online approval would now be mandatory for weddings, stating that couples would now need to register online before getting hitched. The State Home Department of the Gujarat Government announced that given the scare of the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 100 people would be allowed for the occasion, adding that a new software had created by the government specifically for marriage registrations. The permission to organize weddings in the state would now also involve the consent of the police/ local administration.

"Online approval will be required for the wedding occasion and not more than 100 people will be allowed on the occasion. Online registration for marriage is now mandatory. New software created by the government for registration," said the Gujarat government.

Read: Gujarat Congress Holds Dharna Against Centre's New Farm Laws

Read: Rajasthan Couple Marries In PPE Kits After Bride Tests COVID Positive On Wedding Day

The Gujarat Government caution comes amidst a surge of bizarre pandemic weddings with couples getting hitched in COVID-care centres, PPEs, or others in a complete disregard of safety protocols and norms.

Over the last two weeks, Gujarat has been successfully reducing its daily caseload. On Thursday, the state reported 1,270 positive cases of Coronavirus, as per the health department. The state's infection tally has reached 2,24,081, with 2,06,126 recoveries,13,820 active cases, and 4,135 deaths. The state has managed to reduce its daily cases from over 1,600 to under 1,300 within a span of two weeks. The state's recovery rate stands at 91.99 per cent.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Over 30,000 Doctors In Gujarat Join IMA Call For Protest

Read: Gujarat CM Asserts 'Bandh Won't Be Successful In State'; Blames Cong For Inciting Farmers