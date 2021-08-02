Gujarat : Govt To Promote Faceless Tech System To Curb Corruption, Says CM Vijay Rupani

Raising his voice against corruption, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani on Monday clearly maintained that the BJP-lead Gujarat government is working to accelerate the use of technology and create a faceless system to remove corruption and bring in transparency in governance.

Gujrat leading in providing internet service to villages: CM Rupani

CM Rupani while addressing a gathering on the second day of the nine-day celebrations to mark the completion of his five years, claimed that Gujarat is leading across the country in extending the advantages of internet services to villages in the state under the BharatNet project.

Responding to a question on the Seva Setu app, the Gujarat CM said, "Under the 'Seva Setu' programme, camps were held four-five times a year at the Taluka and Municipality levels to help citizens avail the benefits of various government schemes. The government is now moving towards the 'e-Seva Setu' programme to offer services to people on a daily basis using technology."

CM Rupani added that his administration is committed to eliminate corruption and bring in clarity in the governance.

Gujarat CM stresses the need for Online, e-services

Stressing on the need and increasing demand for online services, the CM said, “We are planning on maximum use of technology to create a faceless system and for this, we have planned to move ahead by shifting services online in different departments. Online approval of services concerning non-agriculture land, and e-tendering for mines and minerals have also reduced corruption, he claimed.

Vijay Rupani was chaired as the Gujarat Chief Minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the saffron party's victory in 2017 Assembly elections.

Schemes released for ones who lost parents during COVID

Meanwhile, the second day of the nine-day programme was celebrated as 'Samvedna Divas', wherein the CM Rupani transferred an economic aid of Rs 4,000 (as part of a monthly scheme) into the accounts of each of the 978 children in Gujarat who lost both their parents to COVID.

CM Rupani also launched the government's scheme for providing Rs 2,000 per month to each of the 3,963 children who lost one of their parents due to the pandemic.

Notably, the state government had last year launched the Digital Seva Setu programme by which 55 public welfare schemes of various government departments are made available at the panchayat level using the internet through optical fiber networks. Citing the scheme, Rupani said that crores of people have benefited from the government's Seva Setu programme, which is held four-five times a year."

The CM added that the government is moving towards the e-Seva Setu, which will be providing a number of benefits of various schemes to the people on a daily basis (rather than through special camps under the 'Seva Setu' programme).

“Gujarat has become the first state to connect villages directly through the internet. The BharatNet's e-connectivity with high frequency has helped people in villages and gram panchayats to avail 55 services through the computer without them requiring to visit taluka or collector office,” the CM said.

CM Rupani stated that his government in the coming days will be building a facility where people will be able to submit an e-application and immediately receive the required certificates.

"Gujarat will be the first state in the country where people will be availing all services sitting back in their villages. We are using technology to move in the direction of providing the e-Seva Setu service to the people," the Gujarat CM said.

Marking the occasion, CM Rupani started the government's 433 Seva Setu camps across the state. He also launched a new scheme encouraging the remarriage of widows through financial support from the government.

CM Rupani also re-launched a host of projects for citizens of Rajkot, like online booking of city bus services and a GIS-enabled portal for various services.