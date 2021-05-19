Gujarat HC Asks State Govt To Detail Preparedness To Combat Black Fungus By May 24

The Gujarat High Court on Monday sought a response from the state government over its preparedness to combat Mucormycosis also known as 'black fungus'. Hearing a suo moto plea on the COVID-19 crisis, a division bench comprising of Justices Bela Trivedi and Bhargav Karia took serious note of the rising black fungus cases in the state. During the court proceedings, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi stated that the Gujarat government has placed orders for the purchase of about 1,14,430 vials of Amphotericin-B and Liposomal.

Moreover, he revealed that the treatment of Mucormycosis is free at government hospitals. However, the court noted, "The shortage of injections being administered for the said disease and the cost of its treatment are also the issues which deserve to be seriously and immediately considered by the state". Thereafter, the state government was directed to file its affidavit on or before May 24.

The Gujarat government was also asked to file a response on:

The policy for the procurement and the distribution of the injections and the medicines used for the treatment of the Mucormycosis patients in the private hospitals

Facilities in Primary Health Centers and Community Health Centers to treat COVID-19 patients

The mechanism for providing the RT­PCR test kits, necessary medicines, 'Remdesivir' Injection, oxygen supply

The number of dedicated COVID hospitals, COVID Health Centers and COVID Care Centers set up at the Taluka and district level

The details of the number of vaccinated persons as per categories

The provision for vaccinating staff members and inmates at old age homes, mental asylums, juvenile homes, remand homes, orphanages, etc.

The 'black fungus' infection

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Sinuses of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status. According to the government's advisory, the black fungus infection should be suspected when there is sinusitis, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling, toothache, blurred or double vision with pain, chest pain, etc.

This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities. Some of the tips for prevention include using masks at dusty construction sites, maintaining personal hygiene including through scrub bath, using steroids and antibiotics judiciously, controlling hyperglycemia and monitoring blood glucose level post-COVID-19 discharge. It is imperative that people should not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for Mucormycosis, the Centre has advised. Steps are being taken to ramp up the production of Amphotericin B.