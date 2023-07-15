Gujarat HC Orders Committee Formation To Review Wrongly Sentenced Rape Cases In The State

The Gujarat High Court has issued an order instructing the State government to set up a committee for identifying cases, particularly those pertaining to rape, where individuals have been wrongly convicted due to inadequate assessment of evidence or doubts surrounding the evidence presented. The court's directive aims to address the grave issue of unjust and prolonged imprisonment resulting from flawed evaluations.

The division bench of Justices AS Supehia and MR Mengdey issued the order stating that such pending cases before the High Court need to be identified so that the convictions can be overturned promptly, even if the sentences are suspended. The bench also stated that the directive does not imply an admission by the State of any improper convictions but rather seeks to prioritise the hearing of such appeals. After the judges pronounced the order on Friday, the members are working to implement the plan of formation of a committee.

The court's ruling came in response to a criminal appeal filed by Govindbhai Parmar, who had been convicted of rape and robbery. According to the prosecution's case, the victim was forcefully taken to an open field by four accused on six separate occasions, while her husband was tied to a cot.

After careful examination of the evidence and the trial court's observations, the High Court determined that the trial court had failed to properly evaluate the evidence on record. In fact, the High Court concluded that the prosecution had failed to establish the complicity of the appellants in the offense.

Furthermore, the court highlighted that the medical evidence did not indicate any injuries to the victim's private parts. The Gujarat High Court's order to establish a committee to review cases where convictions may have been improper demonstrates the court's commitment to ensuring justice is served.