Gujarat HC Raises Remdesivir Drug 'myths'; Says 'State Not Using Resources Efficiently'

Questioning official data on the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and the availability of hospital beds, the Gujarat High Court told the state government on Thursday that it was not utilising its resources properly and asked it to come out with an "open statement" on the "myths of Remdesivir drug".

While hearing a suo motu PIL on the COVID-19 surge, the bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia said that small districts in Gujarat had no access to RT-PCR facilities. It further said that the court's suggestions n February to deal with the situation were "apparently not given due consideration".

Meanwhile, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi said that the Gujarat government was "very much conscious of the worsening situation", but the bench reminded him that the court had first raised the alarm in February and had suggested that the state should act accordingly to tackle the situation.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chief Justice in Gujarat High Court had said, "all these suggestions (in the February 26 order) were apparently not given due consideration at the relevant time and, as a result, we are facing this tsunami (of Covid-19 cases) as on date… apart from the public taking this very lightly with a low number of cases in January/February… if this incline (in daily cases) was noticed earlier… the state… which is now taking a cue from the registration of this PIL… the situation may have been better… don’t you think so?”.

Accusing Gujarat BJP president CR Patil of procuring and distributing Remdesivir, which is a key anti-viral drug, from the party's Surat office to the needy people, a Congress leader in the state on Thursday knocked the doors of Gujarat HC. He said, "The state BJP's free distribution of 5,000 vials of Remdesivit started from its Surat office from April 10."

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat so far has recorded over 3,67,616 positive cases, out of which 3,23,371 have recovered successfully, while 4,995 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 7,410 new cases, 2,642 fresh recoveries and 73 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Gujarat is 39,250.

