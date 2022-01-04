Gujarat health secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Ahmedabad, Jan 4 (PTI) IAS officer Manoj Aggarwal, who is at the helm of the Gujarat's Health Department as its Additional Chief Secretary, has contracted coronavirus infection, a civic official said on Tuesday.

While Aggarwal has isolated himself at his residence, samples of his family members have been sent for testing, said Health Officer of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Dr Kalpesh Goswami.

"Aggarwal's health is stable. He is receiving treatment at residence. We have collected samples of his family members today," said Goswami. PTI PJT KRK KRK KRK

