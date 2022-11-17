Gujarat High Court Bar Halts Work In Protest Against Justice Kariel's Proposed Transfer

After the Supreme Collegium recommended transferring Justice Nikhil S Kariel from Gujarat to Patna High Court, the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA), on November 17, resolved to abstain from work indefinitely in protest against it.

"The members of the Bar have unanimously decided to strongly oppose and show displeasure on the recommendation of the collegium of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India the transfer of Committee Members Hon'ble Mr. Justice Nikhil S. Kariel, Judge. High Court of Gujarat Khushbu Vyas to Patna High Court," the resolution said.

The decision was taken in the "Extra Ordinary General Body Meeting" held at 2 pm on Thursday.

"It has been unanimously resolved in today's Extra Ordinary General Body Meeting held at 2 PM at Bar room to abstain from doing work in Court from 2:30 PM today in protest of transfer of Hon'ble Justice N S Kariel. The review of the decision will be taken on Monday morning at 10:30 AM when entire bar will meet at Bar room for further discussion," the GHCAA circular said.

The GHCAA said that the members of the Bar will protest indefinitely till the issue is resolved by the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium. "It is reiterated that the transfer of such honest and upright Judge for which the entire Bar is vouching in one voice is not in right taste and is being strongly opposed as it strikes at the Rule of Law and Independence of Judiciary which are two prime edifice on which our Constitution rests."

Meanwhile, hundreds of advocates gathered in the court hall of Gujarat High Court's Chief Justice to register their protest against Justice Kariel's proposed transfer, Bar and Bench reported.

When Chief Justice Arvind Kumar inquired about the assembly in court, senior advocate Mihir Thakore, highlighting the proposed transfer, said it is the "death of independence of independence judiciary."

"With the transfer of Justice Kariel, there has been a death of independence of the judiciary. We are here to observe two minutes silence for the same," Thakore was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

The decision regarding the proposed transfer of Justice Kariel was taken in a meeting of the SC Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday.

Born on May 9, 1974, Justice Kariel was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Gujarat in 1998. He was elevated as Gujarat High Court judge on October 4, 2020.