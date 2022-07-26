Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 31, CM Bhupendra Patel To Chair High-level Meet

In a significant update in connection with the Gujarat Hooch tragedy, the death toll on Tuesday climbed to 31 across the state, particularly in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to chair a meeting on the same in the evening, later in the day, to take stock of the condition of patients, and also with the Home Ministry for investigation so far. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached the hospital where hooch tragedy patients are admitted.

Gujarat Hooch Tragedy

Earlier, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the cause of the occurrence of the tragedy. Around 31 people died and 65 others have been admitted to different hospitals after consuming spurious liquor in the Rojid village of Gujarat where liquor is prohibited by the State. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi held a meeting with state Home Ministry officials and senior IPS officials. The Committee consists of IPS officer Subhash Trivedi as the Chairperson, IAS MA Gandhi and Director of Gujarat's Forensic Science Laboratory HP Sanghvi. The team has been asked to submit a report within three days after inquiring into the reasons of the incident.

Speaking to the media, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia said, “Three FIRs have been registered at Barwala, Ranpur, and Ahemdabad. The illicit liquor was directly mixed with water and consumed by people. Around 600 litres of this was sold for Rs 40,000." The DGP added that three bootleggers have been detained from the Botad district for allegedly selling spurious country-made liquor.

On the other hand, AAP's Sanjay Singh spoke to Republic on the incident, and demanded the Gujarat CM 's resignation. He said,"Today Gujarat saw 28 death toll on hooch, we will take the issue to people and we demand Gujarat CM resignation."