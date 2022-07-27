Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 42; 3 Out Of 40 Hospitalised Patients Critical

In the latest update in connection with the Gujarat Hooch tragedy, the death toll on Wednesday climbed to 42 across the state, said PTI. A total of 40 patients have been admitted out of which three are in critical condition, informed the Medical Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Wednesday. All the patients except the three in critical condition are recovering well and in stable condition, he added. He also stated that the common symptom observed in patients was blurred vision. The death toll has now increased to 42.

Gujarat | Till now, 40 patients have been admitted here. Out of 40 patients, 3 are in critical condition. All patients except those in critical condition are stable & healthy: Medical Superintendent, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Botad hooch tragedy pic.twitter.com/iVIZRxT3jq — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Gujarat Hooch Tragedy

As many as 42 people died and several others were admitted to different hospitals after consuming poisonous adulterated liquor in the villages of Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, and Botad in Gujarat where liquor is prohibited. Earlier, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the cause of the occurrence of the tragedy.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi held a meeting with state Home Ministry officials and senior IPS officials. The Committee consists of IPS officer Subhash Trivedi as the Chairperson, IAS MA Gandhi and Director of Gujarat's Forensic Science Laboratory HP Sanghvi. The team has been asked to submit a report within three days after inquiring into the reasons of the incident.

Speaking to the media, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia said, “Three FIRs have been registered at Barwala, Ranpur, and Ahemdabad. The illicit liquor was directly mixed with water and consumed by people. Around 600 litres of this was sold for Rs 40,000." The DGP added that three bootleggers have been detained from the Botad district for allegedly selling spurious country-made liquor.

Meanwhile, terming the incident “unfortunate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP and alleged that illegal liquor is being sold in large quantities in the dry state. He claimed that people selling illicit liquor were enjoying political protection and demanded a probe into the “trail" of money generated by selling booze.

“It is unfortunate that despite prohibition, illegal liquor is sold in huge quantities in Gujarat. Who are the people who sell illegal liquor? They enjoy political protection. Where does the money (generated by selling hooch) go? This needs to be probed," he told reporters in Porbandar.

