Gujarat Hosts First CCC After Confrontation With China; PM, Defence Minister In Attendance

After a nine-month confrontation with China and then disengagement, the top commanders of the three forces (Army, Air Force, and Navy) for the first time will simultaneously discuss the country's common strategy and preparedness. The three-day (4-6 March) Combined Commander's Conference (CCC) started at Kevadiya Gujarat on Thursday. CDS, Chiefs from Army Navy, and Airforce and all commanders are present in the inaugural session of the conference.

READ: Russia Welcomes India-China Agreements On Border Standoff; 'closely Monitoring Situation'

ALSO, READ: CDS Bipin Rawat Warns Indian Military Of Threats From Pakistan & China

Agenda of the Conference

The main agenda of the Common Military Conference this year is to review the working of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), from the unification of the three armies and the creation of theater command. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the top commanders of the three services. The defense minister will address this on Friday. Commanders of all 17 commands including the heads of the three forces will be present. NSA Ajit Doval, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat will also be present in the CCC.

In a first Jawans and JCOs are also participating in the CCC conference for the first time.

READ: China Opens Its Major Annual Parliamentary Event; What To Expect From NPC This Year?

PM Modi to address the forces

After nine months of confrontation and disengagement with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the top commanders of the three forces for the first time.

The annual Combined Commanders Conference was canceled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This conference is going to take place at a time when India was facing a confrontation with China on LAC for the last nine months. However, the process of disengagement has already started, but there are still many areas of LAC where there is a confrontation between the forces of the two countries.

During this conference, PM Modi will address the three forces on military and strategic direction. All top military leaderships of the three forces formulate a common strategy. In 2014, when PM Modi addressed the CCC for the first time, it was only then that the three forces suggested the conference to be moved out of Delhi. This is the reason that this conference is going to be held in Kevadia this year.

READ: US Urging China To Help With Myanmar Violence