Gujarat: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari Visits Jamnagar Air Force Station

During his visit on Monday and Tuesday, the CAS was briefed on the state of operational readiness of the station and its lodger units.

Press Trust Of India
Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), was on a two-day visit to Jamnagar Air Force Station in Gujarat, an official said on Tuesday.

During his visit on Monday and Tuesday, the CAS was briefed on the state of operational readiness of the station and its lodger units.

He also visited various vital installations and reviewed ongoing infrastructural projects, an official release stated.

The IAF chief interacted with station personnel and emphasised on the importance of enhancing the Air Force's operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment along with speedy upgradation of existing infrastructure, it said.

The CAS complimented all station personnel for their professionalism and urged them to remain focused on the IAF's core task of securing Indian skies. 

