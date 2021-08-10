Gujarat: If You Are Named 'Neeraj', This Petrol Pump In Bharuch will Give You Free Fuel

While lakhs of Indians were filled with pride and were in a celebratory mood when Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, some entrepreneurs of Gujarat wanted to give back to society as well in a unique way. A petrol pump in Bharuch district of Gujarat had put up a board to give away free petrol up to Rs 501 to everyone who shared the Olympic gold medallist's name. Whoever shared the name 'Neeraj' was being given Rs 501 worth of petrol for free.

Many Neerajs benefited

The offer was put up as a board in front of the petrol pump in Netrang area of Bharuch for two days till August 9 at 5:00 pm in the evening and many Neerajs benefited from this as well. More than 30 people with the name Neeraj got free petrol at the petrol pump. In fact, as an added gesture, the petrol pump attendees were firstly welcoming the customer named Neeraj with flowers and then they were attended to. "It's a proud feeling to share the name fof Neeraj Chopra. We were watching the entire Olympics and it makes me feel so proud that India won a gold medal after so many years. This is a great gesture," said an excited customer as he got free petrol filled in his two-wheeler.

The owner of the pump also stated that every time the customers were given flowers, it was a feeling as though they were garlanding the Neeraj Chopra who won a gold medal for India. "This was a small gesture from our side as citizens to honour Neeraj Chopra. What he has done is historic and he has made each and every one of us very proud with his extraordinary performance at the Tokyo Olympics. We were treating all the 'Neerajs' like royalty for two days. In fact, every time a customer with the name came to the pump, everyone would celebrate and cheer. All of us felt like a part of his extraordinary victory," said Ayub Pathan, the owner of the petrol pump in Bharuch.