Gujarat IPS Officer Abhay Soni Transferred Day After Alleged Attack On BJP Workers

The Gujarat government has transferred IPS officer Abhay Soni from Amreli to Gandhinagar on Sunday as the Battalion Quarter Master of the State Reserve Police after some local BJP leaders alleged that Soni had beaten them up in a COVID vaccination camp at Amreli. His transfer was ordered by the state Home department, as per officials.

A former MP and senior BJP leader alleged that when the party workers were preparing to organize a vaccination camp in Amreli on Saturday night, Abhay Soni had arrived and had hit some workers. The camp was supposed to be held on Sunday.

"Two of our workers had to be admitted to a hospital following the incident," he said. He also informed that the local BJP leaders had requested the state government to transfer Soni from Amreli.

Record 2,875-case Spike In COVID Cases

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Sunday reported 2,875 COVID-19 cases, the state's highest single-day addition, taking its tally to 3,18,438, the new mark coming a day after a 2815-case spike record was set on Saturday, an official said.

The day also saw 14 deaths, taking the toll to 4,566, and the recovery count touched 2,98,737, or 93.81 percent of the caseload, after 2,024 people were discharged, he added. The number of active cases in the state stands at 15,135, including 163 critical ones, the official informed.

Image : ANI