Gujarat: Junior Doctors Association Seek Fulfilment Of 'basic Needs' From State Govt

Since over a week now, the resident doctors have been sitting on strike in front of the BJ Medical College in protest of the promises that were not fulfilled by the government of Gujarat. They are claiming that in the decision and letter released by the government dated April 12 2021, they were promised that the existing bonded candidates will be given post of Class 1 officer at their parent institute and the period of the bond service will be counted as double which meant for each day of duty will be counted as two days of bond service served.

“It was a win-win situation for all of us, but now all of a sudden, the government decided to go back on their promises and transferred students to far away remote areas. What will be our academic growth there? This overnight U-turn of the government is extremely unfair. In fact, it was a fair deal for resident doctors whose learning curve and academics had as such been affected significantly due to 2 waves of pandemic,” said Dr. Rahul Sinha, one of the resident doctors representative of the Junior Doctor’s Association (JDA) at the protest.

Several resident doctors were also disappointed with the way that they were treated by the government officials in Gandhinagar. They claim that they had peacefully gone to meet with the health commissioner and were trying to only start a dialogue but were mistreated there. “We only wanted to peacefully speak to them and to table our demands. They mistreated us and also asked us what have we even done in the COVID-19 pandemic. It was so insulting, we have been the ones who were day and night working, without caring for our lives, without caring for our family’s lives and this is the treatment we get. We only want the government to follow their own promises that they made,” said another of the doctors of JDA who had gone to meet with the health commissioner on August 3, who refused to be named since they ‘fear that the government is rounding up the doctors and they will be in trouble’.

Talking about the protest, the government has given a response stating that the entire strike is illegal and the doctors will be booked under the Epidemics Act as well. "Very few COVID-19 cases are being detected these days, and a large number of doctors are needed in rural areas. We have issued an order asking bonded doctors to join their respective duties in rural areas. It is mandatory for them to serve in villages as per the bond conditions. If they do not wish to serve in villages, they have to deposit Rs 40 lakh,” said Nitin Patel, the deputy chief minister of the Government of Gujarat.