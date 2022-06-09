Gujarat logs 117 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 517

Ahmedabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Gujarat has recorded 117 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of infections to 12,25,815 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

This is the second consecutive day that the state has logged over a 100 cases. The state had on Wednesday recorded 111 new infections.

With no casualties reported during the day, the toll stood at 10,944, while the count of recoveries reached 12,14,354, after 45 patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

The state is currently left with 517 active cases, he added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,815, new cases 117, deaths 10,944, discharged 12,14,354 active cases 517 and people tested so far - figures not released. PTI PJT ARU ARU

