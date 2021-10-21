Gujarat logs 13 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 156

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Gujarat reported 13 new coronavirus cases and 33 patient recoveries on Thursday, but no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

With the addition of new cases, the COVID-19 tally rose to 8,26,353, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,087, said a release by the department.

The tally of recoveries increased to 8,16,110 after 33 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the release said.

Gujarat now has 156 active cases, of which four patients are on ventilators.

As many as 6.80 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population in the state till now, of which 3.53 lakh shots were given on Thursday, the release said.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,650, said an release by the authorities.

Out of the total 10,650 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, four have died, as many are under treatment, while 10,642 have recovered, said the release.

