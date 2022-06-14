Gujarat logs 165 COVID-19 cases

Ahmedabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 165 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 12,26,528, the state health department said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,945 in the state with no fresh death being reported due to the infection, the department said in a release.

A total of 77 people were discharged after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 12,14,663, it said.

Gujarat is now left with 920 active cases.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 92 cases on Tuesday, Vadodara 22, Surat 12, and Gandhinagar 10 among other districts.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continues to remain free of COVID-19 as no fresh case is reported on Tuesday as well.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,26,528, new cases 165, death toll 10,945, discharged 12,14,663, active cases 920, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NSK NSK

