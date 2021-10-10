Gujarat logs 18 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 183

Ahmedabad, Oct 10 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall infection count to 8,26,141, the state health department said.

As no death due to the virus was recorded during the day, the state's fatality figure remained unchanged at 10,086.

Seventeen patients were discharged on Sunday, which pushed the state's cumulative recovery count to 8,15,872, it said in a release.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 183 and five of these patients are critical.

More than 8.58 lakh people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses in Gujarat on Sunday. With this, over 6.50 crore jabs have been administered so far in the state.

District-wise, Ahmedabad and Surat reported six new COVID-19 cases, Valsad four and Vadodara two, the department said.

The infection tally in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,644 as no new cases were reported. There are two active cases in the UT which has reported four deaths so far. Its recovery count stands at 10,638, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,141, new cases 18, death toll 10,086, recoveries 8,15,872, active cases 183, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)