Gujarat Logs 19 New COVID-19 Infections; Active Cases 229

Gujarat on Sunday reported 19 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,26,735, the state health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,090 with no fresh fatality being reported during the day.

With 17 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Gujarat went up to 8,16,416, leaving the state with 229 active cases.

Gujarat's case recovery rate now stands at 98.75 per cent, the department said in a release.

A total of 18,195 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, which raised the overall number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 7.15 crore, it said.

Vadodara reported six new cases, the highest in the state during the day, followed by Ahmedabad with four cases, and Valsad with three cases. Junagadh and Surat each reported two new COVID-19 cases, and Bhavnagar and Navsari added one case each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu is COVID-19 free with no active case as of now, officials said.

The UT has so far reported 10,654 COVID-19 cases and 10,650 recoveries. Four patients had succumbed to the viral infection, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,735, new cases 19, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,416, active cases 229, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)