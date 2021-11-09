Gujarat Logs 20 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 209

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 20 new coronavirus cases, pushing its infection tally to 8,26,784, while no fresh death due to the respiratory illness was registered in the state, the health department said.

Also, 28 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8,16,485, it said.

Gujarat now has 209 active cases, of which four patients are in critical condition, the release said.

With no new death, the state's COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,090, said the department in a release.

On COVID-19 vaccination front, 4.86 lakh people received their shots on Tuesday, increasing the tally of doses administered so far in the state to 7.24 crore, it said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported four new cases, Valsad and Vadodara three each, Rajkot and Junagadh two each, while Gandhinagar, Kutch, Navsari, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar and Surat logged one infection each, the release said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new COVID-19 cases or recoveries in the last 24 hours, keeping their tallies unchanged at 10,654 and 10,650, respectively, officials said.

There is no active coronavirus case in the UT at present.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,784, new cases 20, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,485, active cases 209, people tested so far - figures not released.

