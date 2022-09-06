Gujarat Logs 214 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,340

Gujarat on Tuesday registered 214 new cases and one death due to COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 12,71,392 and the toll to 11,017, said the state health department.

Also, 216 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,59,035 and leaving the state with 1,340 active cases, said a department release.

