Gujarat Logs 234 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 1,261

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 234 fresh cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,27,399, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 159 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 12,15,192, while the toll stood at 10,946 as no new casualties were reported during the day, he said.

The state currently has 1,261 active cases, with six patients on ventilator support, the official said. Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 130 infections, followed by Surat with 31, Vadodara 25 and Bhavnagar 13, among others, he said.

At least 11.08 crore people have received their COVID-19 vaccination doses in the state so far, of which 55,865 got vaccinated on Saturday, it was stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,27,399, new cases 234, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,15,192, active cases 1,261, people tested so far - figures not released.

