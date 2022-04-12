Gujarat logs 24 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 152

Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,24,106, an official from the state health department said.

At least 20 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,13,012, while the toll stood at 10,942, as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said.

The state is now left with 152 active cases, he said.

Of the latest infections, Gandhinagar and Vadodara reported eight new cases each, Ahmedabad six, and Sabarkantha and Surat one case each, the official said.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continues to remain COVID-19 free with zero active cases, it was stated.

Meanwhile, as many as 52,576 people were vaccinated against the disease during the day.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,106, new cases 24, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,13,012, active cases 152, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA ARU ARU

