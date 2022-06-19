Gujarat Logs 244 COVID-19 Cases; 131 Recover

Gujarat on Sunday reported 244 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,27,643, the state health department said.

The state is now left with 1,374 active cases after 131 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, raising the overall number of recoveries to 12,15,323, it said.

The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 10,946, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad district reported 120 new cases, Surat 38, Vadodara 34, and Rajkot 10 cases, among others.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered so far in the state rose to 11.08 crore with 10,937 more people jabbed, said the department.

Daman district in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new cases, increasing its number of active cases to 12.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,27,643, new cases 244, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,15,323, active cases 1,374, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)